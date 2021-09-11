6-year-old dies in ATV rollover

HARTINGTON, NE. (Dakota News Now) - A 6-year-old boy died Saturday morning in an ATV accident in northeast Nebraska.

According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on a farm northwest of Hartington.

Authorities say the boy drove the all-terrain vehicle over an embankment and it flipped on top of him.

The boy, who was driving the ATV, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

