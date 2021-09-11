6-year-old dies in ATV rollover
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTINGTON, NE. (Dakota News Now) - A 6-year-old boy died Saturday morning in an ATV accident in northeast Nebraska.
According to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on a farm northwest of Hartington.
Authorities say the boy drove the all-terrain vehicle over an embankment and it flipped on top of him.
The boy, who was driving the ATV, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.