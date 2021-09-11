Cooler, Less Humid for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The hazy skies have been the main story over the past few days thanks to the wildfires out in the western U.S.; the good news is that the thickness of the haze will subside a bit into Sunday, and we should see more of a break from it Monday as winds become more out of the SE. It’ll be a mostly nice day for Sunday, but Monday looks to be a wet day as the next system moves in.

TONIGHT: A weak area of low pressure and a cold front will be passing through. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of a few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorms. The best chance will be along and south of Highway 14. Winds will be out of the N and E at 5-15 mph. Lows range from the upper 40s north to around 60 south and southeast.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover and a few spotty showers will linger for the southeastern parts of the area, while areas north and west will see clearing skies and an overall nice day. Humidity levels will also come down as well, so we won’t have that muggy feeling. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 mph, becoming E to SE Sunday night. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: A low pressure system will track east across the area, bringing with it a chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The SPC does have a marginal, level one risk in place along and west of I-29 for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm to develop. Winds will be out of the E and SE at 5-15 mph, but will shift back to the N and NE behind a cold front. Highs will top out in the 70s with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally run between 0.1-0.5″ with some isolated higher amounts.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Conditions will gradually improve Tuesday as the system departs and high pressure moves in. Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine but winds will become southerly and will be gusty, so expect a warm day. Winds will shift yet again as a cold front moves in for Thursday, and bring in some cooler air for some Thursday. Models diverge on what happens for Friday as some bring in chance of rain while others keep us dry. For now, I have a slight chance of spotty showers in the forecast for Friday. Highs will be in the 70s most of the time, but Wednesday looks to be the warmest with most areas near or back into the 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND: As of now, next weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions at times and mild to warm temperatures. Highs looks to be in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.