Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 infections spread through gorillas at Atlanta zoo

Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19.
Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, G.A. (AP) - Atlanta’s zoo says at least 13 western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19, including 60-year-old Ozzie, the oldest male gorilla in captivity.

Zoo Atlanta said Friday that employees noticed the gorillas had been coughing, had runny noses, and showed changes in appetite. A veterinary lab at the University of Georgia returned positive tests for the respiratory illness. Zoo Atlanta says it’s waiting on confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Lab in Iowa.

The zoo says it is treating the gorillas at risk of complications with monoclonal antibodies. Zoo officials say they believe an asymptomatic employee passed on the virus. The employee had been fully vaccinated and was wearing protective equipment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jennifer Deshazer
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe
32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death
Highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-10-21)

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Todd Epp
Sioux Falls man trying to help friends flee Afghanistan
Sioux Falls man trying to help get friends out of Afghanistan
Sioux Falls man trying to help get friends out of Afghanistan
Mayor Paul TenHaken
Mayor’s Youth Council provides voice for younger constituents