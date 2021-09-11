FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Howard!

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Few places in South Dakota tailgate quite as well on a Football Friday as Howard.

So, naturally, with the 4-0 hometown Tigers hosting 4-0 Chester it was time for the Dakota News Now Tailgate Tour to make a stop in the jungle!

In the video above you can hear from Howard about what kind of team they have, get the Dakota News Now Sports Puppy’s pick, as well as a taste of the tailgate in Howard!

In the video viewer below we talk to the Chester Flyers and find out why they think this could be the year they reach their first ever state championship game.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.