FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-10-21)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our fourth edition of Football Friday was jam packed with exciting and hard hitting action from across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!

Click on the video viewer above for the highlights, scores and FUN featuring 14 games:

-Harrisburg @ Lincoln

-RC Stevens @ Jefferson

-Brookings @ Watertown

-Madison @ Vermillion

-Sioux Falls Christian @ Tri-Valley

-Lennox @ Dakota Valley

-Chamberlain @ Dell Rapids

-Redfield @ Aberdeen Roncalli

-McCook Central/Montrose @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Chester @ Howard

-Arlington-Lake Preston @ Garretson

-Worthington @ Pipestone

-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ Unity Christian

-Spirit Lake @ Western Christian

