FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 3 (9-10-21)
Highlights from 14 prep football games in South Dakota, Southwest Iowa & Northwest Minnesota!
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our fourth edition of Football Friday was jam packed with exciting and hard hitting action from across South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota & Northwest Iowa!
Click on the video viewer above for the highlights, scores and FUN featuring 14 games:
-Harrisburg @ Lincoln
-RC Stevens @ Jefferson
-Brookings @ Watertown
-Madison @ Vermillion
-Sioux Falls Christian @ Tri-Valley
-Lennox @ Dakota Valley
-Chamberlain @ Dell Rapids
-Redfield @ Aberdeen Roncalli
-McCook Central/Montrose @ Elk Point-Jefferson
-Chester @ Howard
-Arlington-Lake Preston @ Garretson
-Worthington @ Pipestone
-Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley @ Unity Christian
-Spirit Lake @ Western Christian
