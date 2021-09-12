Augustana mauls UMary

BISMARCK, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana football team, ranked No. 25 in the D2Football.com top-25, rolled past UMary Saturday 43-20 to move to 2-0 on the season. The Vikings racked up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half to enter intermission leading 30-7.

In all, Augustana totaled 432 yards, 238 rushing and 194 passing. Jarod Epperson recorded 127 yards and two touchdowns rushing while Sean Engel tallied six receptions for 119 yards. In contrast, UMary totaled 366 yards of offense with just 42 rushing. Most of the yards came in the fourth quarter through the air with the game out of hand.

Falling behind 7-0, Epperson took it personally, carrying the ball on all six snaps and rushing 50 yards to knot the game at 7-all after the point-after attempt. Epperson had runs of 12 yards, 30 yards, 5 yards, 2 yards and finally a one-yard rush for the touchdown.

The score moved to 14-7 as Rudolh Sinflorant, making his season-debut, received a four-yard touchdown pass from Saddler.

Just 24 seconds into the second quarter, Braiden Petersen took a pitch from Saddler and ran 50 yards into the end zone for his first touchdown since the opening game in 2019. An injury early in that game on Sept. 7, 2019, derailed his entire season.

After nearly 10 minutes of scoreless football, the Vikings got back on the scoreboard with a safety. Logan Swanson pirated the UMary line of scrimmage and took down David Small in the end zone for the two points and 23-7 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the half.

AU then entered halftime with a 30-7 lead as the Viking defense forced a three-and-out. Epperson scored his second touchdown of the contest on a 24-yard rush as Luis Guarita tacked on the point-after for the 30-7 score.

Guarita made it 33-7 after connecting on a 16-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, the offense got moving again as David Addo capped an 8-play, 41-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown, his second of the season. The final points of the game for AU came off the foot of Guarita, this time a 29-yard field goal for the 43rd and final point of the contest.

Guarita concluded the day 2-of-2 on field-goal attempts and was 5-of-5 on point-after attempts.

On the defensive side, Peyton Buckley, seeing his first collegiate action this season, led the way with seven tackles, three solo and four assisted. A trio of players recorded five tackles in T.J. Liggett, Jacob Ludwig and Jake Polson. Augustana totaled four sacks on the day, taking 31 yards away from the Marauders. Swanson had 1.5 sacks while Luke Fritsch recorded his first-career sack.

Augustana returns home on Saturday hosting MSU Moorhead in the Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. with tickets available at GoAugie.com or on the GoAugie app presented by CellOnly.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.