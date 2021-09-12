Coyotes show consistency in victory over Northern Arizona

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes had plenty of great things happen yesterday during their 34-7 victory over Northern Arizona in the Dakota Dome opener.

USD (1-1) rushed for 158 yards and passed for 222. On defense they forced three turnovers to help seal their first victory of 2021 after a frustrating three point loss in the season opener last week at Kansas.

The Coyotes play their next two on the road starting on Saturday at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo California.

