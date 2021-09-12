Dordt hammers Hastings

HASTINGS, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt Defenders racked up 738 total yards of offense while holding host Hastings to 232 on their way to a 61-10 victory on Saturday afternoon in NAIA college football action.

Dordt (1-1) got 166 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Anthony Trojahn and also got 101 yards and a score on the ground from Kade McDaniel. Three quarterbacks played for the Defenders with Ethan Thomas and Tyler Reynolds each throwing for 106 yards and a score. Levi Jungling hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two scores.

The Defenders, ranked 14th in NAIA, wil host Concordia next Saturday at 1:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

