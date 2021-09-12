Avera Medical Minute
Farmer says harvests will vary across South Dakota

Corn
Corn((Source: WBTV-Kristi O'Connor))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota farmer says harvests will vary widely across the state because some pockets have been spared from the drought.

Travis Mockler farms corn, alfalfa, and soybeans in the southeastern part of the state. He says even farmers in the same general area could experience different production.

Mockler tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting that yields are going to be “all over the board” and recent rains had a minuscule effect on crops that suffered through a summer of drought.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says two percent of the state’s corn crop and one percent of the soybean crop is in excellent condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

