Injury to Davis mars SDSU’s victory over Lindenwood

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To nobody’s surprise the FCS’ second ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbit football team rolled over Division Two Lindenwood 52-7 on Saturday night in their home opener.

SDSU (2-0) had 560 total yards of offense while holding the Lions to just 196, with Chris Oladokun throwing four touchdowns and taking a seat late in the first half with the rest of the starters as the Jacks stayed true to their promise not to overlook their Division Two opponent.

The Jacks have a bye before heading to Indiana State in two weeks. One bit of bad news though is that it appears running back Isaiah Davis will miss some time with what head coach John Stiegelmeier termed a “serious shoulder injury”.

