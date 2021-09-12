Iowa defeats Iowa State for sixth straight time

AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) - ESPN College Game Day’s Lee Corso was prophetic, it certainly is the Hawkeye State.

The 10th-ranked University of Iowa football team turned four Cyclone turnovers into 20 points in a 27-17 victory over No. 9 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.

“The best we could be is 2-0,” said junior Spencer Petras. “I am proud of this team so far. We’re 2-0 with two wins against two good football teams and that’s exciting and something to be proud of today.”

The Hawkeyes have won six straight games in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series matchup, including the last five games in Ames. Iowa has won five straight games against ranked foes – the longest streak since 1960 — and eight consecutive games overall.

“This is something you can’t describe,” said redshirt freshman Jestin Jacobs of the feeling when the clock hits zeros. “It’s a big day, ESPN College Game Day, a lot of hype… just to get that win in hostile territory fills you with emotion. You’re excited to see your teammates, coaches, staff happy. The emotion comes out and six comes up. It was a great day for the Hawks!”

After giving up 182 yards in the first half – with 75-yards coming on a touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half — Iowa’s defense was stout. The Hawkeyes forced three second-half turnovers and limited Iowa State to 157 yards (with 135 coming on the final two series of the game).

Sophomore Jack Campbell had a team-high eight tackles (six solo stops), including 1/2 a sack and 1/2 a tackle for loss and he had a scoop and score touchdown on a fumble recovery in the third quarter. Senior Matt Hankins had two of Iowa’s three interceptions and he finished with four solo tackles in the game.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes finished with just 173 yards of total offense, but it proved to be enough as the Hawkeyes didn’t commit a turnover. Junior Spencer Petras finished 11-of-21 for 106 yards and one touchdown with senior Charlie Jones leading the way with two receptions for 36 yards and one score.

Iowa’s rushing attack finished with 67 yards on 39 attempts. Junior Tyler Goodson had 55 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, while senior Ivory Kelly-Martin had 28 yards on eight attempts.

Iowa State’s Brock Purdy completed 13-of-27 passes for 138 yard, but was intercepted three times, while backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers was 11-of-16 for 114 yards and one score. The Hawkeyes limited All-America running back Breece Hall to 69 yards on 16 attempts.

