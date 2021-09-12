Northern State opens new Dacotah Bank Stadium with victory over SMSU

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dacotah Bank Stadium opened with a bang on Saturday evening as the Northern State University football team defeated Southwest Minnesota State by 17 points. The Wolves three touchdowns and three field goals in their win over the Mustangs, marking a new era for the program.

Nearly 6,000 fans were in attendance to witness the historic evening, which included on campus tailgating, a pre-game flyover, and the inaugural Wolves Walk pre-game through the facility. Northern State head coach, Mike Schmidt earned the first win of his Wolves career and led NSU to their 24th victory over the Mustangs in program history.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 30, SMSU 13

Records : NSU 1-1, SMSU 0-2

Attendance : 5867

HOW IT HAPPENED

· Southwest kicked off the game with a rushing touchdown on their first drive of the contest, taking an early 6-0 lead

· Chase Teiken blocked the SMSU PAT on the score, kicking off a strong defensive day for the Wolves

· Hunter Trautman connected with Dewaylon Ingram for the pairs first touchdown of the contest, a 70-yard reception with 3:41 left in the first

· The two team’s entered the locker room with the Wolves leading 7-6 at the half after a scoreless second quarter

· Northern State owned the third quarter, out-scoring the Mustangs 13-7

· Payton Eue notched back-to-back field goals at the 12:15 and 8:53 minute marks from distances of 31 and 40 yards

· Ingram and Trautman closed out the quarter for the Wolves with a 22-yard touchdown play which gave the Wolves a 20-6 lead

· Southwest Minnesota State did not go scoreless in the third, grabbing a touchdown with just 34 seconds remaining in the quarter

· It was all NSU from there as the Wolves notched ten points in the fourth to seal the win

· Trautman hit Dakota Larson for a 2-yard touchdown reception at 10:08 and Eue tallied his third field goal of the game, a 29-yarder, at 5:08

· The Wolves tallied 20 first downs and 308 yards passing to lead the game, while adding 116 yards rushing

· Northern recorded 424 yards of total offense, averaging 6.7 yards per play

· The NSU defense notched two interceptions and forced one fumble, while holding the Mustangs to 5-of-11 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

· Hunter Trautman: 308 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, 70-yard long, 53 yards rushing

· Dewaylon Ingram: 165 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns

· Nate Robinson: 7 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss

· Brennan Kutterer: 6 tackles, 1.0 tackles for a loss, 1 interception

· Payton Eue: 3 field goals, 40-yard long, 53.3 yards/kickoff, 40.8 yards/punt

UP NEXT

The Wolves travel to Upper Iowa University next Saturday. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. versus the Peacocks in Fayette.

