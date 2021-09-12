PRESIDENTS BOWL: Brandon Valley edges Roosevelt in defensive battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite holding the Roosevelt Rough Riders to 98 yards of total offense, it took a late fourth quarter Jordan Johnson touchdown run to lift the Brandon Valley Lynx to a 12-7 Presidents Bowl victory on Saturday night at Howard Wood Field.

Johnson ended up running for 126 yards, one of which game on the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

An 80-yard pick six by Matthew Goehring staked Roosevelt to a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter that held for much of the game.

The Lynx improve to 3-0 while the Riders fall to 0-3.

