Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

PRESIDENTS BOWL: Washington shuts O’Gorman out

Warriors upset third ranked Knights 24-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Washington High School’s Elijiah Taniah rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries while the Warrior defense blanked third-ranked O’Gorman’s offense to pull a 24-0 upset in the Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors improve to 2-1 while the Knights fall to 1-2 and will likely fall out of the 11AAA rankings as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
6-year-old dies in ATV rollover
Jennifer Deshazer
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe
32-year-old Rian Keith Fitzpatrick was indicted on charges for sexual acts prohibited between...
Former South Dakota State Penitentiary employee arrested for allegedly having sex with inmate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Anti-maskers were caught on video mocking and laughing a teen who shared a personal story of a...
VIDEO: Adults heckle teen talking about his grandmother’s COVID-19 death

Latest News

During Lynx 12-7 victory over Roosevelt
PRESIDENTS BOWL: Brandon Valley edges Roosevelt in defensive battle
During Lynx 12-7 victory over Roosevelt
PRESIDENTS BOWL: Brandon Valley wins defensive battle with Roosevelt
Hawkeyes beat Cyclones 27-17
Iowa defeats Iowa State for sixth straight time
Hauls in long touchdown during Warriors 54-7 victory at St. Thomas More
Winner whips St. Thomas More