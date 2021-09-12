PRESIDENTS BOWL: Washington shuts O’Gorman out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Washington High School’s Elijiah Taniah rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries while the Warrior defense blanked third-ranked O’Gorman’s offense to pull a 24-0 upset in the Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors improve to 2-1 while the Knights fall to 1-2 and will likely fall out of the 11AAA rankings as well.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

