PRESIDENTS BOWL: Washington shuts O’Gorman out
Warriors upset third ranked Knights 24-0
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Washington High School’s Elijiah Taniah rushed for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries while the Warrior defense blanked third-ranked O’Gorman’s offense to pull a 24-0 upset in the Presidents Bowl at Howard Wood Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors improve to 2-1 while the Knights fall to 1-2 and will likely fall out of the 11AAA rankings as well.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
