Road to recovery: Two years since Sioux Falls tornadoes

By Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On September 11th, 2019, three tornadoes ripped through Sioux Falls, damaging trees, powerlines, and several businesses. Two years later, those businesses detail their road to recovery.

“I think we kind of convinced ourselves it might not be that bad of damage, but when we got back the next day seeing everything in the daylight. Seeing really the extent of the damage We knew we were going to be closed for a while,” Michael Pharis said, a manager of the 41st Street Pizza Ranch.

“Driving back seeing all the trees down was very scary and alarming, then when I got here seeing the complete destruction was just hard to believe it actually happened,” Stephanie Grey said, the Owner of The Rush.

Both stores reopened amid the pandemic which brought difficulties. The Rush opened on June 15th, 2020.

“A lot of scariness with that piece too. Not knowing if we’re going to be sustained through the pandemic or if things were going to have to be closed right after we opened,” Grey said.

Pizza Ranch opened December 1st, 2020.

“We definitely did a little bit more out the door than we used to a little slower in the store,” Pharis said.

Both businesses hope for bright futures in the city since their recovery.

“Thank you, just thank you, can’t say it enough. The support through the tornado the support as we’ve come back has been paramount,” Grey said.

