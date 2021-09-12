Showers, Thunderstorms Expected Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It has been a rather comfortable day across the area with temperatures a little below average with some sunshine and low humidity levels. There have been a few isolated showers tracking through and that’s about it. The better chance of rain moves in for Monday and there is once again a low end threat for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

TONIGHT: It’ll remain quiet tonight with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Areas west of the James River Valley could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight as the next system approaches. Winds will be light out of the E and SE with lows in the 50s.

MONDAY: The next system will spread east across the area throughout the day. Chances of showers and thunderstorms will be expected throughout the day, and the SPC does have almost the entire area under a marginal, level one risk for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Hail and high winds would be the main threat should any storms become severe. Shower and thunderstorm chances will gradually diminish west to east Monday night. Winds will be out of the ESE to SE at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 70s with upper 60s north. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day as higher pressure moves in. A few showers may linger for the southeastern part of the area, but that will be mostly during the morning hours. Skies become clear heading into Tuesday night. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph becoming light to calm Tuesday night. Highs top out in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Gusty southerly winds will be the story Wednesday as high pressure moves away and a warm front approaches from the west. Winds could gust over 30 mph at times. A cold front will shift the winds back to the N for parts of the area Thursday. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy and a weak system could bring a few scattered showers to the area Friday, but chances remain at 20% or less. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday with mid 70s to low 80s Friday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Another surge of warm air is set to move back in, so expect Summer-like conditions for the last weekend of Summer. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. I wouldn’t be shocked if a few spots reached the lower 90s. Lows drop back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.