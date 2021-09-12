Winner whips St. Thomas More

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Winner Warriors hit on some early pass plays and then used their trademark ground attack to grind down St. Thomas More 54-7 on Saturday afternoon in Rapid City in prep football action.

Winner (4-0), ranked number one in 11B, rushed for 319 total yards led by Riley Orel’s 122. Orel also caught one of Joey Cole’s three touchdowns. The other two touchdown tosses went to Ethan Bartels as Cole finished 3-5 passing.

The Warriors visit Jim River on Friday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

