571 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota reported Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 571 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s COVID-19 report includes data through 1 pm Friday. Tuesday’s update will include data from the weekend through 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 127,300. 127,986 of those cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

The state reported another increase in active cases. There are 7,226 active cases in the state.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized continued its steady decrease. 197 South Dakotans were reported currently hospitalized Monday. That’s a decrease from 203. Overall, 7,032 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 410,940 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 378,632 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new COVID-19 deaths. The state death toll now stands at 2,088.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.