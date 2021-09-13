Brandon family adds news business as extended family move to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Billy and Ellison Cutrer looked at business opportunities nearly two years ago, they chose something Billy loved: coffee.

“The man drinks more coffee than anybody I know. So I figured we might as well have a business of, you know if you’re going to work, have it be your passion,” said Ellison.

The couple sourced local beans roasted in Minnesota and started King Bird Coffee in Brandon.

“You can get a Miele, you can get a cortado, caramel lattes, white mochas,” said Ellison.

The food is prepared by local small businesses.

“Black Hills bagels which make their own bagels and cream cheese and they’re from Black Hills South Dakota, we have family treats ice cream which is a local family out of Brandon,” said Ellison.

While on a recent visit from Florida, Billy’s sister Donna and her husband Mike saw a business opportunity and a better quality of life in South Dakota. They moved and opened Fred’s Franks a month ago, named after Billy’s Dad.

At the hot dog trailer parked in the parking lot just outside of King Bird Coffee, Billy and Donna build all-beef hot dogs the authentic way.

“A Chicago dog is not a Chicago dog without sport peppers,” said Mike.

It took some looking around, but they did find a local source for the peppers.

Hot dogs can be made to any specification and can be ordered from the menu.

“Barbecue beef...we do a chili cheese, dog. We do a Frito fido, which is the same as a chili cheese with chili cheese Fritos on top. We do a jack and dill, which that’s our son’s hot dog,” said Mike.

Both couples love owning their own businesses, being closer to their growing families, and the support from those living in the area.

“The community around here is absolutely wonderful. We were welcomed with open arms here. The support is, is, For me it’s overwhelming. it’s it’s incredible,” said Mike.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.