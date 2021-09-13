Avera Medical Minute
Burger King donates $12K to Special Olympics South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Special Olympics South Dakota got a good boost Monday, from Burger King.

Burger King presented a $12,000 check to Special Olympics South Dakota. The money is from a donation campaign headed by Burger King where customers were able to donate $1 during their order.

All of the proceeds go directly to Special Olympics South Dakota with much of the focus going toward the organization’s “Unify Champions” school project.

“That project is statewide, not unlike Burger King’s efforts, and that is getting into schools and promoting acceptance and inclusion of those with disabilities throughout the entire state. I tell you what, it’s making a huge difference, not only with our athletes but those without disabilities,” says Special Olympics South Dakota CEO & President Darryl Nordquist.

Each of the 26 Burger King restaurants in the Sioux Empire had a goal of at least 300 donations. For the second straight year, the top fundraising restaurant was the Watertown location, which raised nearly $3,000.

