Coyote soccer blanks Northern Iowa

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes recorded its third straight victory defeating Northern Iowa 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at the First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex. The Yotes took home the victory on senior day to move to 4-1-2 on the season while Northern Iowa moves to 2-5-1. How it Happened

In the first 45 minutes of action, neither team was able to put a good shot on goal to head into the halftime break tied at 0-0. The Panthers recorded 5 shots while the Yotes put up two.

In the 54th minute the Yotes were awarded a corner kick in which fifth year Abby Ostrem booted in the box. After being knocked down by the goalkeeper senior Jordan Centineo put her foot on it and put it past the defenders and goalkeeper in the box for the first goal and only goal of the game.

Shortly after in the 57th minute, Northern Iowa mounted an attack and placed on shot directly on goal only for fifth year senior Emma Harkleroad to get in front of to stop.

In the final five minutes, the Panthers attacked the Coyote defense looking to tie things up but Harkleroad got in front of both of their shots on goal while the other two were blocked and missed wide right.

Game Notes

Abby Ostrem, Alexis Mitchell, Grace Mancy, Six seniors were honored today on senior day: Emma Harkleroad Lindsay Farrell and Maddison Sullivan

The Yotes have a three-game win streak and swept the season series with the Panthers.

The Panthers outshot the Yotes and record four corner kicks to the Yotes three.

Centineo records her second goal of the season and ninth goal of the season.

Harkleroad records her fourth shutout of the season and her third win of the season.

Up Next

The Yotes wrap up their non-conference schedule hosting Iowa State on Sunday at 1 p.m.

