DTSF opens grant for winter event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls staff are looking to help support a winter event next year, and applications are now open for the winter event grant. The initiative has been going on for three years and has helped local organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire to put together their winter carnival. A few requirements must be met like opening an event to the public and people of all ages. For more information and to apply, click here.

