Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for two children from Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota law enforcement is looking for two children who may be in danger.

Aylani and Ariella Wilcox were taken from their caregiver’s home early Monday morning. Law enforcement says they are with their father, Storm Wilcox.

Storm Wilcox was possibly impaired at the time and was unable to care for the children.

Storm Wilcox is a 22-year-old Native American male. He is 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, black eyes and black hair. He was driving a black 2015 GMC Canyon with South Dakota license plate 39E 471.

Aylani Wilcox is a three-week-old Native American female. She is 19 1/2 inches tall, 7 pounds, 7 ounces,. She has brown eyes and short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped blanket sleeper.

Ariella Wilcox is a 1 1/2-year-old Native American female. She is 2′1″ tall, 18 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last sceen wearing green zebra print pajamas.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of any of these people, call 605-773-7410.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.