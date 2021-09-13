Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-12-21)

The best from local prep and college football action!
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week we had 23 college and prep football games hit our Dakota News Now airwaves!

That gave us plenty of great sights, sounds and moments to pick from for our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness which you can view by clicking on the video viewer above!

Celebrates interception in win at Iowa State
Washington alum Seth Benson shines for Iowa in CyHawk win
Coyote soccer blanks Northern Iowa
Coyote soccer blanks UNI
Seth Benson shines for Hawkeyes