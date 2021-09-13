GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-12-21)
The best from local prep and college football action!
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week we had 23 college and prep football games hit our Dakota News Now airwaves!
That gave us plenty of great sights, sounds and moments to pick from for our latest edition of Gridiron Greatness which you can view by clicking on the video viewer above!
Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.