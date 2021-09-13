Increasing Clouds, Rain Later Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Monday with a good amount of sunshine, but we’ll see clouds increasing later today ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Before that happens, we’ll see highs range from the upper 60s in the northeast, to the mid 70s in the south. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon into this evening and continue into tonight. Overall, the risk of severe weather will be low.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds start to break. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s tomorrow. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday, but the wind will pick up. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible with highs in the upper 70s for most.

Temperatures will jump back into the 80s as we head into the end of this week. There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers Friday, but it looks like we should stay mostly dry heading into the weekend. Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

