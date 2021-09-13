Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Judge’s temporary order allows Iowa schools to mandate masks

Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of...
Pairing universal mask use with randomized COVID testing could reduce the proportion of infected students by three-quarters, the research shows.(Source: CNN, WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Robert Pratt said in an order signed Monday that the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.

Several parents with children that have various medical conditions sued the state.

Pratt says he has looked at data on the effectiveness of masks to reduce spread of the virus and agrees with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics on mask wearing in schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
6-year-old dies in ATV rollover
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
General view of Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills kick the ball to the Miami Dolphins...
Falling cat saved with American flag at Miami football game

Latest News

The new models are likely to include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and...
Apple expected to unveil iPhone 13 Tuesday
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat...
Study: Pentagon reliance on contractors hurt US in 9/11 wars
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a Sept. 11 monument that was...
Deputies investigating vandalism case at 9/11 memorial site