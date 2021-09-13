Avera Medical Minute
Lawmakers seeking clarification on vaccination for South Dakota National Guardsman

File photo of a platoon of South Dakota National Guard troops in formation.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State lawmakers are calling on the head of the South Dakota National Guard for clarification on vaccination requirements for guard members

Lawmakers are raising questions about an order directing guardsmen to receive an FDA-licensed vaccine. At this time, the only FDA-approved vaccine is from Pfizer and is being marketed under the name“Comirnaty.”

Lawmakers are asking whether guardsmen are being ordered to receive vaccines other than Comirnaty and whether there are enough doses.

