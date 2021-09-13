SDSU announces $20M gift from First Bank & Trust to renovate Frost Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State University Athletics officials announced Monday a $20 million gift that will lead the complete renovation of Frost Arena in Brookings.

The project is estimated to cost $50 million and is expected to take two years to be completed in phases. The new facility is to be named First Bank & Trust Arena.

The new facility will include new seating areas and suites, new video boards and displays, an enhanced sound system, and more. New locker rooms and offices are also included in the proposal. Once completed, the new facility will have a capacity of 5,500.

The proposed project is pending approval from the South Dakota Board of Regents.

