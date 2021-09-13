Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota lawmakers reject a handful of medical pot rules

South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have rejected a handful of rules proposals governing medical marijuana from Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration but approved the bulk of the program.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee, which is responsible for approving administration rules, effectively told the Department of Health to try again on a number of controversial rule proposals.

The law allowing medical marijuana, passed by 70% of voters last year, has seen a halting acceptance from officials trying to balance a clear mandate from voters while placing restrictions on medical marijuana.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

