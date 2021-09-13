Storms Expected Through Sunset Monday; Slowly Clearing Out Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Other than a few isolated to widely scattered showers at times, Sunday was overall a pretty nice day with temperatures a little below average along with lower humidity levels. The humidity levels have come back up ahead of the next system, bringing with it showers and thunderstorms to the area. Some of the storms could become severe for a good portion of the area Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will gradually end from west to east throughout the evening as a low pressure system tracks through the area. There is the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms through mid-evening. The highest risk looks to be across the southeastern parts of our area, including Sioux Falls, Sheldon, Worthington and Brookings. The main hazards will be hail up to ping-pong ball size, damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph, heavy rain and a very low end chance of an isolated tornado. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with areas of fog developing overnight. Winds will be shifting to the N and NW at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Skies will be gradually clearing throughout the day as higher pressure settles in. Clouds will hang on throughout the day for the eastern and southeastern parts of the area. Skies will become mostly clear to clear Tuesday night as the high moves over our area. Winds will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph becoming light to calm Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY: It’ll be a very nice day, but the winds will become an issue heading into the afternoon hours. This is thanks to a warm front approaching from the west and the high pressure sitting to our southeast. Winds will be light during the morning, but will increase to 10-25 mph out of the S with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Highs will top out in the 70s east to the 80s west. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s with the breezy southerly wind continuing.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: A cold front will sweep through the area Thursday into Thursday night. Thursday will be dry but there will be a chance of showers Thursday night into Friday. Along with that, we’ll see winds shifting from the S to the N and will be breezy at times. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday and 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: It’ll certainly feel like Summer heading into the final weekend of Summer. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with a breezy southerly wind in place. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 60s. The chance for scattered showers returns to the forecast by Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Models indicate a chance of scattered rain showers Monday and Tuesday with drier conditions by the middle of the week. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s Monday, with upper 60s to mid 70s the rest of the week. The Climate Prediction Center Outlooks the past few days have been indicating temperatures above average with precipitation near average, so expect this forecast to change in the coming days.

