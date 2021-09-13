Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Washington alum Seth Benson shines for Iowa in CyHawk win

Gets first career interception in 27-17 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Washington alum Seth Benson had a great game for the 10th Iowa Hawkeyes in their 27-17 rivalry win at 9th ranked Iowa State yesterday.

The junior starting linebacker had five tackles and nabbed his first career interception to help the Hawkeyes win the CyHawk trophy for the sixth straight year.

Benson and Iowa, now up to #5 in the AP Top 25 and #7 in the Coaches Poll, host Kent State next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
6-year-old dies in ATV rollover
Jennifer Deshazer
UPDATE: Missing Sioux Falls woman found safe
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
An American flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at...
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
Todd Epp
Sioux Falls man trying to help friends flee Afghanistan

Latest News

Wolves hit the field in their first game at the new Dacotah Bank Stadium
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 3 (9-12-21)
During 1-0 win over UNI
Coyote soccer blanks Northern Iowa
During 1-0 win over UNI
Coyote soccer blanks UNI
Celebrates interception in win at Iowa State
Seth Benson shines for Hawkeyes