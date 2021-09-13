Washington alum Seth Benson shines for Iowa in CyHawk win

AMES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Washington alum Seth Benson had a great game for the 10th Iowa Hawkeyes in their 27-17 rivalry win at 9th ranked Iowa State yesterday.

The junior starting linebacker had five tackles and nabbed his first career interception to help the Hawkeyes win the CyHawk trophy for the sixth straight year.

Benson and Iowa, now up to #5 in the AP Top 25 and #7 in the Coaches Poll, host Kent State next Saturday.

