‘Women’s Day’ tees off week of Sanford International events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International tees off Friday at Minnehaha Country Club but a full week of events kicked off this morning.

Monday is “Women’s Day” at the Minnehaha Country Club and was designed as a day to celebrate women from the community.

Keynote Speaker Erin Fujimoto, the co-founder of Tommy John and Sanford International Board Member, talked about the opportunities provided today.

“It’s really important to highlight the messages that come out, maybe some of the struggles women face as they’re navigating through a career and having a family and a husband and the choices that go into that. I just feel it’s so meaningful for us to share our stories and connect that way,” says Fujimoto.

Monday also served as a fundraiser for the tournament’s charitable initiative called “Birdies Give Back.” Each year, Women’s Day raises thousands of dollars for Sanford Children’s Hospital

The Sanford International runs Friday through Sunday.

