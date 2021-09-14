Andy North tells us why the Champions Tour players enjoy playing Minnehaha CC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The best 50+ golfers in the world are in Sioux Falls this week to play in the 4th Sanford International.

They play at Minnehaha Country club which is an old-time course. And how much fun is it to watch guys like Fred Couples, who dunked this shot on #9 and the rest of the greats on the Champions Tour play right here in South Dakota on the nicest course in the region.

And the players love the fact that it’s not just for bombers like so many of the courses on the PGA Tour says Tournament Host and 2-time US Open champion Andy North. “You grew up in an era where you played shots. You curved the ball and to come to Minnehaha Country Club where you have to lay-up on certain holes, you have to make some decisions on do I try to be aggressive or not. So I shoot at this pin that’s way over in the corner of say the 17th green and if you miss it you’re done, that sort of thing. It’s a golf course that you have to think your way around. It’s a pretty easy walk for the guys which they like other than the 7th hole. They like not having to go up and down big hills. Overall it’s a fun golf course to play and based on the hole locations they can set it up to be as difficult as they want to play it.”

And to see these guys use their experience to conquer the course makes it even more fun. Plus you get to see some incredible shot-making, like David Toms who just won in St. Louis this weekend. It all starts Friday and runs thru Sunday.

