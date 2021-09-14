Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19′s impact on healthcare workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on hospitals, resources and healthcare workers.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March 10th, 2020. That is when we saw saw the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota and the Avera Health system.

“The last 18 months the first half, really the unimaginable. its really hard to describe when people ask how you’re doing, its one of those things where you cant put words to it,” said Jenn Cogley, Avera ICU Nurse.

COVID has put a strain on hospitals, their resources, and healthcare workers.

“Its been a long haul. we’re here. Obviously we’re doing our best. That’s what we’re here for. we’re taking care of patients,” said Avera Hospitalist Dr. Nate Miller.

Since the pandemic began last March, hospitals like Avera have seen an influx of COVID-positive patients needing care.

That’s on top of dealing with traumas, heart attacks, strokes, cancers and other injuries.

“Its definitely taxing on our staff,” said Dr. Miller. “My concern is staff morale. we’ve been through a lot.”

Support is something many in this field agree has helped carry them through.

Hospital care workers have been hailed as heroes during this pandemic, and that’s something the people inside the hospital halls take to heart.

“We’re all in this together. for staff this is what we do, we take care of patients. we’ve gotten through it before, we will get through it again,” said Dr. Miller.

