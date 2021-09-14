Canaries, Meyer start building for next summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries season didn’t exactly go as planned for Mike Meyer and company. The team finished with a record of 36-64 with only the road-weary Houston Apollos with a worse record.

But now is when the rubber meets the road for the skipper as he goes about trying to build a roster for next summer. “It’s more about building that trust and relationships with players and agents so it makes it easier for me to recruit in the future and that’s really what I’ve tried to establish here in my 5 years as manager is building that trust so with players and agents that this is a place where they will come not only are they going to get a fair shake but they’re going to get better and enjoy their time.”

Meyer has actually been with the team for much of 2 decades as both pitching coach and manager. And this team made the playoffs last year. The hard work is during the off-season assembling a great roster.

