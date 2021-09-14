Avera Medical Minute
Dakota News Now expanding to weekend mornings

News when you want it
Join Cordell Wright and Meteorologist Austin Haskins weekend mornings at nine beginning...
Join Cordell Wright and Meteorologist Austin Haskins weekend mornings at nine beginning September 18th on Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - News when you want it isn’t just a saying. It’s a promise we’ve made at Dakota News Now.

We’re expanding on that commitment and giving you another option for news on the weekend.

Join us Saturday at 9 am on KSFY and Sunday at 9 am on KDLT.

It’s a later look at your morning headlines and events happening near you along with your First Alert forecast to show you if your weekend plans are a go.

So hit that snooze button one more time, grab a cup of coffee, and start your weekends with us.

Join Cordell Wright and Meteorologist Austin Haskins weekend mornings at nine beginning September 18th on Dakota News Now.

