Foggy Morning, Cooler Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Tuesday with some fog around the region. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for part of northern South Dakota until 9 a.m. Once the fog burns off, we’ll see variable cloud cover across the region with more sun to the north. Highs will be in the 70s for everybody with a light northwest wind.

Tomorrow looks like it will be a breezy day. We could see wind gusts around 30 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs. The wind will die down for Thursday, but temperatures will also jump up, too. Highs will be well into the 80s with parts of central South Dakota pushing 90! By Friday, we’ll bring in a slight chance for a little rain with highs dropping back into the 70s.

Over the weekend, we’ll start to warm things back up. Most of us will be in the 80s again Saturday with most of us pushing 90 by Sunday! By the beginning of next week, we’ll bring in a couple chances for a few showers. Otherwise, we’ll start off with highs in the 80s Monday before falling into the low to mid 70s by the middle of next week.

