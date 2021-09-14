Avera Medical Minute
Habitat for Humanity, Southeast Tech partner to address housing crisis

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls and Southeast Tech are teaming up to provide more affordable quality homes while providing hands-on learning opportunities for students.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Affordable housing is one of the biggest challenges in the Sioux Falls community. A new partnership is looking to change that.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls and Southeast Tech are teaming up to provide more affordable quality homes while providing hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Instructors and students at Southeast Tech will work alongside habitat staff to build a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a lot currently owned by habitat.

“Southeast Tech Students will get that hands-on experience that builders and private construction companies are looking for in their new workers, and in addition, we are going to be able to serve a deserving local family through Habitat for Humanity,” says Rocky Welker Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Both organizations add this kind of collaboration highlights how working together can create innovative solutions to address needs in the Sioux Falls area while positively impacting local students, industries, and families.

