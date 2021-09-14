Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Health Connect Fair offering flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Health Connect fair is on Saturday, and the Executive Director of Health Connect South Dakota, Fran Rice, shared what to expect at the event. She said that the fair is a place to learn about health and safety. Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free. There will be many booths to provide resources for all ages. A free lunch will be offered, and there will be entertainment for kids and a magic show. The fair is on Saturday, September 18, 11 am-3 pm at the Sanford Pentagon. Masks are required; no sign-up is needed.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement says Storm Wilcox, 22, took the children from their home early Monday morning.
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Person Advisory for two children from Pierre cancelled
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced his bid for a second term.
WATCH: Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announces re-election bid
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom

Latest News

The South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is just around the corner and there’s still to get...
Next week: South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Join Cordell Wright and Meteorologist Austin Haskins weekend mornings at nine beginning...
Dakota News Now expanding to weekend mornings
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick...
South Dakota reports 992 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Fred's Franks in Brandon attracts customers from the region with authentic Chicago dogs
Fred's Franks offers authentic Chicago Dogs, many choices in Brandon