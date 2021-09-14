Jace Sifore has Howard Tigers rolling again in 9-man football

HOWARD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As he, literally, grew up in Howard, Jace Sifore got used to standing above everybody else.

“Kind of all through grade school me and my twin brother were just bigger than everyone else and we just kept growing and growing!” Jace says.

And watching the Tiger football teams dominate, winning the state title in 2014.

“Everyone wanted to be like that team. Pounding everyone, winning games, going to the Dome every year, everyone wants to do that now. They brought home a championship and not many teams can say that but we want to be like them.” Sifore says.

So far the senior’s Howard team is just as successful as he dominates on the in the trenches and, every now and then, splits out as one of 9-man’s biggest receivers!

“Yeah he might catch the ball a little bit! Then on defense I think he can play a little defensive end for us. He’s such a quiet kid, mild mannered. You kind of got to get him riled up a little bit but, once you do that, he can control a game there’s no doubt.” Howard Head Coach Pat Ruml says.

Next year Sifore’s size won’t set him apart as much when he begins playing on South Dakota State’s big and physical defensive line, which is fine by him....

“I think I just got to be physical. Keep that physical mentality that we have here in Howard. Just keep hitting people, just carry that on and working hard. Doing good going against that are as big as you, or bigger, that’s the match-up I want. To go against someone my size until I finally pound them and show them I am what I actually am and not just going up against a bunch of little guys all the time.” Sifore says.

...since Jace is eager to let his play stand out!

In Howard Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

