Millstone Commons break ground in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A milestone was reached Tuesday for a project aimed at building nearly 300 new luxury apartments in eastern Sioux Falls.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be known as “Millstone Commons.” The development is near 26th Street and Veterans Parkway. It’ll include a range of amenities like a fitness studio, gaming area, and a pet park.

Officials say the landscape is changing in terms of what people are looking for in a place to call home.

“What we’re seeing in the Gen X-ers, the Z’s, they’re looking for those type of amenities. They’re not necessarily looking for the backyard and picket fence that we’ve seen in the past. They’re looking for a place where they can live and work and play a little bit, but not have the requirements of taking care of a yard or the neighborhood things and pulling weeds,” says Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr.

The project consists of three buildings with the first estimated to be complete in March of 2023.

