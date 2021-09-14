Avera Medical Minute
Next week: South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is just around the corner and there’s still to get tickets.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is just around the corner and there’s still to get tickets.

The event kicks off with a Youth Battle of the Bands on Friday, September 24, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction takes place Saturday 25, also at the Ramkota.

Reserved seating tickets are $35 with VIP tables available for $500. Youth Battle of the Bands general admission tickets are available for $20. 2020 reserved seating or VIP tables will still be honored for 2021.

You can find more information and purchase tickets at southdakotarockandrollmusicassociation.com.

