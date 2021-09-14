Schulte Subaru’s appreciation event this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A local car dealership is thanking the community for its support throughout this pandemic.

Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is holding its annual customer appreciation extravaganza this Saturday at their location at 85th Street and Minnesota Avenue. Owner Mike Schulte says this is just one way his business can continue to promote kindness in the community.

“Our thing has always kind of been about promoting peace and love a lot like Schulte and Subaru which I think is really cool and I don’t know but that’s always kind of been our message peace, love, unity, respect. If people take that away from our show then I feel like we did our job,” Kory Van Sickle.

There are plenty of other things going on throughout the day at Schulte. A car show, activities for kids, and food trucks with Kory and the Fireflies taking the stage at 8.

The event is free and open to the public.

