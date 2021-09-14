Avera Medical Minute
SDSU gets $20 million dollar lead gift for renovation of Frost Arena

Largest gift in school history goes toward Frost Arena
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanks to a $20 million gift from First Bank and Trust, Frost Arena will indeed be getting a face lift.

It’s a $50 Million Dollar project, but the biggest gift in school history from the Fishback family bank will get the project jump started. And the cool thing is that it’s a renovation of the existing facility which is great news. Because I’ve always mentioned Frost Arena as my #1 venue for college sports in the state.

Athletic Director Just Sell says, ”To get a $20 million lead gift to kick off that project and then Frost has touched every one in the state in one way or another and everybody has a memory through Frost. To be able to address a 50 year old building and to be able to do that in a unique way to respect history and tradition and yet move it forward so we can think about the next 50 years is really exciting.”

Whether it’s basketball, volleyball or wrestling, the Jacks always have the advantage at Frost Arena because of their fans. And those great memories will always be there. So an upgrade on the facilities is great news for Jackrabbit athletics.

Frost Arena, named in honor of former Jackrabbit basketball coach and athletic director R.B. “Jack” Frost, opened in February 1973 and was constructed for an initial cost of $3.685 million.

