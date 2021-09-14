Avera Medical Minute
SDSU poll shows divided opinions on best COVID-19 mitigation efforts

(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll by South Dakota State University shows divided opinions when it comes to what mitigation efforts work best in the fight against COVID-19.

SDSU released an impact survey Tuesday where nearly 600 voters laid out how COVID-19 affects their daily life. It also shows how certain political parties view mitigation measures.

The voters were asked to rank measures by the level of importance. Overall, hand-washing and vaccinations were believed to be the two most important measures. Avoiding groups and wearing masks were around the middle. While taking vitamins and avoiding travel were the lowest.

The results differed significantly when broken down by party lines.

According to the poll, registered Democrats prioritized vaccinations and masks while Republicans favor washing hands and avoiding groups.

The polling also shows that Republican voters placed more weight on taking vitamins rather than getting the vaccine.

