South Dakota reports 992 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 992 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report includes data from 1 pm Friday through the weekend and 1 pm Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 138,292. 128,937 of which are considered recovered by the department of health.

Active cases increased by 37 from Friday to 7,263.

The number of South Dakotans currently hospitalized increased over the weekend to 213. Overall, 7,090 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 413,861 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. 380,597 South Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated.

The state also reported four new deaths Tuesday. The state’s death toll now stands at 2,092.

