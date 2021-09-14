Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Stony Point development continues at Lake Kampeska

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are making progress on the shore of Lake Kampeska, as the Stony Point development continues.

Development leadership said the project when completed will not only be an attraction to Lake Kampeska, but Watertown as a whole. Developer Mike Lawrence said it’s part of a growing positive momentum the city has seen.

“We have the zoo project that’s going on, we have a zoo here. We have the downtown Goss Opera House. We’ve seen a lot of that Sioux Falls market come. It’s a quick getaway, and hour and a half.” said Lawrence.

The building will contain 46 condominiums, and Lawrence said 16 have been sold so far. The site where the building sits has been empty for about 40 years, according to co-owner Bob Drake. He said just the sight of the construction now is amazing, owing to the area’s history as a resort. And if plans work out, it’ll be busy once again.

“It’s nice to see it revive from where it used to be. To come back, and hopefully we can provide some of those same amenities as we go forward. We’re looking at a bowling alley, we’re looking at a lot of the same types of things. It’ll be a place to go again, it’ll be a destination.” said Drake.

The development doesn’t stop with condominiums. Lawrence said the next phase in development is to build a hotel, and bring in space for shop and events as well.

“That’s the next step, which really allows us to bring more people here. That’s the thing about Kampeska, we want to have a lot of people to take a look at it, and be able to have the access to it.” said Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom.
Parents concerned about pride flag in Flandreau classroom
Law enforcement says Storm Wilcox, 22, took the children from their home early Monday morning.
UPDATE: Endangered Missing Person Advisory for two children from Pierre cancelled
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a quadruple homicide in the Town of Sheridan....
4 people found slain in abandoned SUV in Wisconsin
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced his bid for a second term.
WATCH: Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announces re-election bid

Latest News

Protesters gather for "medical freedom" rally outside Sanford Heath, Tuesday, September 14.
Protesters gather for ‘Medical Freedom’ rally outside Sanford
SculptureWalk installs 62 new sculptures
SculptureWalk opens 2022 call for art
SculptureWalk opens 2022 call for art
Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls is holding its annual customer appreciation extravaganza this...
Schulte Subaru’s appreciation event this weekend