Stony Point development continues at Lake Kampeska

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews are making progress on the shore of Lake Kampeska, as the Stony Point development continues.

Development leadership said the project when completed will not only be an attraction to Lake Kampeska, but Watertown as a whole. Developer Mike Lawrence said it’s part of a growing positive momentum the city has seen.

“We have the zoo project that’s going on, we have a zoo here. We have the downtown Goss Opera House. We’ve seen a lot of that Sioux Falls market come. It’s a quick getaway, and hour and a half.” said Lawrence.

The building will contain 46 condominiums, and Lawrence said 16 have been sold so far. The site where the building sits has been empty for about 40 years, according to co-owner Bob Drake. He said just the sight of the construction now is amazing, owing to the area’s history as a resort. And if plans work out, it’ll be busy once again.

“It’s nice to see it revive from where it used to be. To come back, and hopefully we can provide some of those same amenities as we go forward. We’re looking at a bowling alley, we’re looking at a lot of the same types of things. It’ll be a place to go again, it’ll be a destination.” said Drake.

The development doesn’t stop with condominiums. Lawrence said the next phase in development is to build a hotel, and bring in space for shop and events as well.

“That’s the next step, which really allows us to bring more people here. That’s the thing about Kampeska, we want to have a lot of people to take a look at it, and be able to have the access to it.” said Lawrence.

