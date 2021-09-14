Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Oldham-Ramona senior has future goals set

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - <<Alivia Spilde didn’t expect to be the first Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week of the new school year. “I was just surprised that we sent it in and a day later Mr. Johnson calls me into his office and he’s like you won and congratulatons,” said Alivia.

She’s liked growing up in a small school like Oldham-Ramona. “Just being friends with everyone from all classes, knowing even the little elementary kids. All the the way through the senior class,” said Alivia.

Alivia has stayed busy. The National Honor Society member who plays volleyball and basketball, is also in band and student council among other things. “She’s an amazing student. She’s very dedicated to her education and to her team and activities. She’s determined and knows what she wants, has great goals.” said online coordinator Deann Hildebrant.

One of those goals is for college after high school, where there are two things that interest Alivia. “So if I went to Lake Area I would go for cosmotology. If I go to DSU, I’ll go for math teaching. For the past three years I’ve wanted to do cosmotology just because I like to style hair and do nails and that area. But I’ve always liked to do math and equations and solving things on my own,” said Alivia.

“I think ultimately she would really like to run her own business. So having that math degree and the cosmotolgy. She can easily combine that together, and it will be a really well rounded choice for her,” said Hildebrandt.

Before all of that, Alivia will enjoy her senior year, continuing to learn from her teachers. “Self discipline yourself into doing all your work and studying and make sure you keep up your grades,” said Alivia.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.