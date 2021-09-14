Warmer, Breezy Conditions Expected Next Few Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The two main stories that we’ll be tracking over the next few days include a surge of warmer air moving in and increasing winds as well. After that, temperatures will be on a little bit of a roller coaster ride for the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear and become mostly clear heading into the overnight hours. A few sprinkles could be possible towards sunrise, but chances for that remain very low. Winds will be remain light and be gradually shifting from the N to the S and SE overnight. Lows drop back into the 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Other than a few sprinkles or very light showers passing through, we’ll have a very nice day on tap with a clear to partly cloudy sky. The only issue will be the gusty winds that will be developing as a warm front pushes through and high pressure moves to our southeast. Winds will be out of the S at 5-10 mph in the early morning, then will increase to 10-25 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows will remain mild, in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY: A cold front will approach from the west and move east throughout the day. While the day will be dry, chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the afternoon and continue through Thursday night. The best chance will be along and east of the Missouri River, and there is a low-end threat for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm along and east of I-29. Winds will be gusty once again out of the S and SW at 10-25 mph, but will be shifting to the N behind the front. Highs will range from around 80 north and west to the upper 80s southeast. Lows fall back into the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY: Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will linger for the eastern half of the area throughout the day, but conditions will gradually clear from west to east throughout the day, giving way to a pleasant Friday night. Highs will be cooler, topping out in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows fall back into the 50s.

WEEKEND: The southerly wind will return for the weekend and will become breezy once again and along with that, it’ll bring in another surge of warm air. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy as well. Highs will be in the 80s with some spots reaching the 90 degree mark. Areas west will see a slightly cooler day Sunday as winds shift once again.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the warmest with temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will return to the forecast Monday night through Tuesday night before clearing out a bit mid to late week. Along with that, a much cooler airmass looks to settle in with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Lows will likely be in the 40s.

