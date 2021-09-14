Your Shot to Win: Brookings offers $50,000 in COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Avera Medical Minute
The City of Brookings is giving away $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships as part of a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brookings announced a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program including $50,000 in cash prizes as well as $10,000 in scholarships.

City officials say the “Your Shot to Win” sweepstakes provides a great way for Brookings County residents and SDSU students to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Prizes include ten $5,000 cash prizes as well as ten $1,000 scholarships to South Dakota State University students. The deadline to enter the sweepstakes is October 10, by midnight.

Winners will be randomly selected with two scholarship winners announced weekly with all other prize winners announced on October 14.

Enter the sweepstakes online and find the eligibility rules by visiting swiftelcenter.com/yourshot.

